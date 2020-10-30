Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $544,110.00. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $160.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

