Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $66,000 Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after buying an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 12.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after buying an additional 144,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 99.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after buying an additional 496,125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

