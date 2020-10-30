Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after buying an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,071,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

LVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $759,927.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. Livongo Health has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $151.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

