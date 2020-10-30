Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 1,375 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $504.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.89 and its 200 day moving average is $472.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.14 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

