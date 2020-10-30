Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 1,831 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,747 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

