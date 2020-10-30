Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 20,220 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,479.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 73,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

