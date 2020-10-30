Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 9,082 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 77,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

