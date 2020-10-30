Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,890 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $217.82 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.