Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ITT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ITT by 29.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $62.79 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. ITT’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

