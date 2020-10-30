Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,987. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.