Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

