Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $228.94 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $250.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

