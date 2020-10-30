Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 12,265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after buying an additional 194,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after buying an additional 237,873 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,073,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 998,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after buying an additional 214,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGK opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.