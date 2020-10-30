Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,320 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 617.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $43,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

