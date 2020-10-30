Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 13,962 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $175.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

