Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 174 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

