Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,756 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 160.7% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 340,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

SunPower stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.