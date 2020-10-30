Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 17,850 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after purchasing an additional 926,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 546,661 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 357,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $45.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

