Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 91.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

