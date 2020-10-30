Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,693 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. AXA lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

