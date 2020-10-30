Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,836 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

