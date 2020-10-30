Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 303 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $26,714,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

IR opened at $35.08 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

