Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 84,026 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 84,026 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

ORCL stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

