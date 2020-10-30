Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 25.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,550 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

