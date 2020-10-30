Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.