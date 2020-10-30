Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,082. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

