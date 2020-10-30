Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Boosted by B. Riley

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

ARLP stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

