Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameris Bancorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after buying an additional 88,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 219,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 109,735 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

