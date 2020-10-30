Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

