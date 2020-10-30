Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of CNK opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

