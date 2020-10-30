Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.73). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 237,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.