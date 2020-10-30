Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Raised by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

