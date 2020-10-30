Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $7.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DECK. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $257.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

