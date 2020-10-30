Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canon has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

