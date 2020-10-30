Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a P/E ratio of 142.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

