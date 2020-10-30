QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

QCRH opened at $30.85 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $487.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 22.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in QCR by 47.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

