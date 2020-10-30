Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

