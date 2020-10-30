Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $147,270.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00017334 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00021110 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00014474 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00032583 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,458,080 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

