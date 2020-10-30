Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

