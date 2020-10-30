Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.47

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.16 ($0.05), with a volume of 12444713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32.

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

