Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 46000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, develops well pumping systems for deviated and horizontal oil and gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company offers Raise Efficient Artificial Lift (REAL) system that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

