Rapids Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $740,218.06 and $997.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00211261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.01209205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

