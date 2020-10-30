Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $5,092.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00211261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.01209205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,455,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

