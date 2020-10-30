Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Raymond James stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

