Raymond James Reiterates “C$11.00” Price Target for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) stock opened at C$6.34 on Monday. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

