Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

