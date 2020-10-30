RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

