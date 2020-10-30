RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RBB opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

