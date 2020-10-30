RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RealReal alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.63 on Friday. RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $314,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $189,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,832 shares of company stock worth $7,796,998 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealReal (REAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.