Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $13.20 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

